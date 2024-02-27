USD to PKR: Rupee maintains upward trend against Dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by Rs0.08 in the inter-bank market.

Before noon, Pakistani rupee was quoted at 279.12, with marginal gains against the USD.

In last session, PKR regained settled at 279.2 against the US dollar, data shared by State Bank suggest.

Globally, the US dollar weakened as investors focused on upcoming US economic data, which indicates Federal Reserves reducing interest rates.

