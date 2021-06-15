Sindh nods to 20pc pay increase for govt employees, sets Rs25,000 minimum wage

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved an increase of 20 percent in the salary of government employees, Advisor to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab announced Tuesday.

Taking it to social-networking site Twitter, Wahhab announced that the district authorities have set the minimum wage at 25,000 across the province while no new tax is being introduced by the Sindh government in the budget, he told.

The announcement was made as the Sindh government set to present a budget with an outlay of over Rs 1,400 billion for the financial year 2021-22 in the provincial assembly today.

Sindh will present a tax-free budget today. Rs 222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme in the annual budget.

The PPP-led government will also announce a special development package for provincial capital in the new budget, with an allocation of Rs24 billion for launching 10 new mega projects for the metropolis.

The budget papers propose a 55 percent allocation of the total development budget for education, health, and the law and order, according to sources