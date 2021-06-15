Sindh to unveil annual budget for FY2021-22 today
KARACHI – Sindh will announce its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an outlay of over Rs 1.3 trillion in the provincial assembly today.
Reports in local media cited that the provincial government will present a no-tax budget in the provincial legislature, to be announced by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech, sources relayed.
In the annual budget, Rs222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme, according to the government sources.
The provincial budget for the year 2021-22 proposes a 20 to 25 per cent raise in salaries and pensions of the government employees. The minimum wage for the labourers is expected to be set at Rs25,000, the sources said.
The provincial government will announce a special development package for Karachi in the new budget, with an allocation of Rs24 billion for launching 10 new mega projects for the metropolis.
The budget papers propose 55 per cent allocation of total development budget for education, health and the law and order, according to sources.
In new Sindh budget, recruitment in the police department and raise in announces will likely to be announced.
