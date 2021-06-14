Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes Rs370 billion for health services

LAHORE – The Punjab government has proposed an allocation of Rs370 billion for the health sector in the next budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Provincial Finance Minister Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht presented Budget 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs2,653 billion on Monday.

The health budget includes Rs 95.20 billion for different development programmes in the sector while Rs80 billion has been earmarked for Sehat Insaf Card under Prime Minster Health Initiative.

The government of Pakistan’s most populous province has set aside Rs 78.70 billion for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) and Rs17.212 billion for Primary and Healthcare (P&SH).

It has announced to allocate R 28.304 billion for the SH&ME (South Punjab) and Rs 5.886 billion for the P&SH of the districts in South Punjab.

It is for the first time in the history that Punjab government has unveiled a separate budget for the districts of South Punjab.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led government has earmarked Rs87.50 million for medical education in South Punjab under new schemes while Rs21.072 million has been allocated for miscellaneous schemes and Rs 1.648 billion for new schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals in the region.

An amount of Rs913.500 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes of Preventive Healthcare schemes, Rs 355.802 million for Primary Healthcare , Rs98.348 million for Research and Development ongoing schemes, and Rs1.175 billion for ongoing schemes of Secondary Healthcare in South Punjab districts.

To ensure provision of health facilities in less-developed areas of the provision, the government has earmarked Rs 175 million.

Similarly, the government has allocated Rs2.014 for the District Development Package, Rs122.5 million for Preventive Healthcare new schemes, Rs342.792 million for the Primary Healthcare , Rs111 million for Research & Development and Rs 312.571 million has been set aside for new schemes of Secondary Healthcare sector in South Punjab.