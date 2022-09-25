World Bank mulls $2 billion loan for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Funds aim to boost emergency operations with quick reconstruction and rehabilitation

Web Desk
12:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
World Bank mulls $2 billion loan for flood-ravaged Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has proposed financing of $2 billion to push start the reconstruction and rehabilitation to rebuild or repair infrastructure after unprecedented floods.

World Bank’s new Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser, revealed who concluded his first official visit to the flood-hit nation and reaffirmed his commitment to support the people Pakistani people as flood wreak havoc across the country.

The global lender also expressed remorse over the loss of lives and livelihoods, saying they are working with the federal and provincial governments to provide immediate relief.

World Bank official further mentioned that they are repurposing funds from existing World Bank-financed projects to support urgent needs in health, food, shelter, rehabilitation, and cash transfers.

The development comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a moratorium on debt repayment from the Paris Club and others, saying there is a yawning gap between what is being asked for and what is available.

He also requested United Nations Chief and European leaders to provide relief.

‘Pakistan needs help,’ says Biden while ... 10:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged international community to extend assistant to Pakistan ...

Pakistani PM recently visited New York for the annual UNGA. In his address, PM highlighted Islamabad’s plight after the flooding crisis, and urged global leaders to come together and act before it's too late.

More From This Category
Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz reveals request ...
10:29 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Senior Pakistani journalist Ayaz Amir arrested in ...
09:44 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North ...
09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar likely to take charge as finance ...
10:34 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
FBR rejects reports about duty free import of ...
09:15 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
PTI to rejoin Parliament if ‘US cipher' ...
07:27 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS: Pakistani stars bring their style game at Hum Awards 2022
11:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr