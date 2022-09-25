Two cops arrested on charges of assault, rape attempt in Lahore

LAHORE – Law enforcers in the provincial capital Lahore have arrested two cops for assault and rape attempt on a woman in the Defence area.

The victim told cops that two constables of Punjab Police, Irfan and Amir, tried to molest her while she was returning from work along with her co-worker.

The woman, who worked at a leading departmental store chain, in Defence told cops that they were stopped by the police constables on Service Road near Phase 8.

The FIR stated that one of the police personnel tried to sexually assault the girl after taking her away forcibly. As the girl tried to resist, the constable continued to subject her to violence.

On the other hand, the second constable, identified as Amir, snatched 3,000 rupees from the victim’s co-worker Asif.

A case has been registered against the two cops at the Defence police station and both policemen are in custody under provisions including robbery and sexual assault.