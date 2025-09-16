US moves to hold Pakistani officials accountable for Human Rights abuses

WASHINGTON – US lawmakers introduced Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act (H.R. 5271) in Congress, aimed at imposing sanctions on Pakistani officials responsible for human rights violations and actions that undermine democracy.

The bill was jointly presented by Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, and Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California. Other key supporters include Republicans John Moolenaar, Jefferson Shreve, Rich McCormick, Jake Bergman, Mike Lawler, and Democrats Julie Johnson and Joaquin Castro.

Under proposed legislation, US President would be authorised to impose sanctions under Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on current or former senior officials of Pakistan’s government, military, or security forces found responsible for serious human rights abuses or corruption.

The bill reiterates US support for free and fair elections in Pakistan and emphasizes protection of democratic institutions and human rights. It builds on House Resolution 901 (H.Res. 901), passed in June 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan backing, which called for robust US engagement to uphold democracy, freedom of expression, and rule of law in Pakistan.

Speaking about legislation, Congressman Bill Huizenga said: “United States will not remain passive observer when officials serving in Pakistan’s government, military, or security forces commit or ignore human rights violations.”

Democratic leaders stressed importance of holding perpetrators accountable. Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove noted that defending democratic values and human rights is a core principle of US foreign policy, while Texas Democrat Julie Johnson said: “Those who attack democracy will face consequences and will not find safe havens internationally.”

Pakistani-American advocacy groups played critical role in advancing bill. Asad Malik, former president of the Pakistan American Public Affairs Committee, said the law empowers the people of Pakistan and ensures accountability for those who violate human rights. Dr. Malik Usman of First Pakistan Global described it as a historic step, standing in solidarity with 250 million Pakistanis in the fight for democracy, human rights, and the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.