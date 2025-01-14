Jasprit Bumrah named ICC Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the Player of the Month for December 2024, recognizing his exceptional performances during the period.

Bumrah secured the honor after outshining Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Dane Paterson, who were also shortlisted for the award.

In the women’s category, Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month, celebrating her outstanding contributions in the game.

These accolades highlight the players’ consistent excellence and their significant impact on international cricket.