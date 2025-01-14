Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan wants improved ties with Afghanistan, says COAS Munir

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s desire for positive relations with Afghanistan, stating differences arise only over the presence of extremist elements and cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to political leaders in Peshawar, General Asim Munir highlighted that efforts to create a rift between the public and the army stem from foreign agendas.

“State’s existence is paramount. If there is a state, there can be politics,” he held.

Gen Asim Munir clarified that no large-scale operations were being conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that targeted actions were based solely on intelligence. He urged unity against terrorism, stating, “Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters.”

He further stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and accelerating work on the National Action Plan, which has collective support from all parties.

A day earlier, the army chief said terrorism had no place in society and that the efforts of security forces to eliminate that evil was laudable.

He was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting Fitna Al Khwarij. The briefing was also attended by Federal Minister of Interior and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

COAS Munir vows decisive action against threats to national peace

