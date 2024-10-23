Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dahani shines as Pakistan reach Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup semi-final

MUSCAT – A five-wicket haul by Shahnawaz Dahani helped Pakistan secure 114-run win over the UAE and each semi-final of the Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup at Al Amerat, Oman, on Wednesday.

The UAE crumbled to 65 while chasing a mammoth target of 180 runs as seven of the batters were dismissed before they reached the 10-run mark.

UAE skipper Rahul Chopra made 20 runs in an effort to recover the team from pressure before he was sent to pavilion by Sufiyan Muqeem

Earlier, Pakistan elected to bat first and set a giant target of 180 runs. Skipper Mohmmad Haris played an unbeaten innings of 71 runs, helping his side to post a big total

Pakistan’s opening pair Omair Yousuf and Yasir Khan score 21 and 25 runs, respectively while Qasim Akram scored 23. Haider further pushed the total with 32 runs innings.

On Monday, Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman by 74 runs to register their first win of the tournament in the seventh match of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, Oman. Chasing a total of 185-5, Oman were restricted to 111-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Shaheens were helped to a mammoth total by Qasim Akram (48), Rohail Nazir (41 not out) and Arafat Minhas (31 not out). At the start of the innings, Oman’s Muzahir Raza jolted the Shaheens twice as he removed the opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Yasir Khan for three runs each to leave the Shaheens 13-2 in 2.4 overs.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

