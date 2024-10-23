Bail plea of main accused in Imran Khan attack case rejected

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Naved, the main accused in the case of the attack on PTI founder Imran Khan.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, heard Naved’s bail application.

The prosecutor argued that the accused was named in the case, arrested from the scene, identified in footage, and there are witnesses. Solid evidence exists against the accused, and the court should reject the bail request.

Naved’s lawyer, Mian Dawood, contended that Naved was not present at the scene, and his name was unjustly included in the case.

Eyewitnesses spoke about an unidentified suspect, and no concrete evidence exists. He urged the court to grant bail due to insufficient evidence.

The High Court dismissed Naved’s bail application in the case of the attack on the PTI founder.