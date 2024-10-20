Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan, 27 others indicted in case of leading assault on Army headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and 27 others have been indicted on serious charges related to the violent attack on Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

The charges allege that the accused, under the leadership of Raja Basharat, orchestrated an assault on the GHQ, involving the breach of gates, resistance against military personnel, and extensive vandalism of military property.

The attack reportedly involved the use of sticks, stones, and petrol bombs, leading to fires and significant damage to the facility. The challan further claims that the windows of the GHQ were smashed, the reputation of the Pakistan Army was tarnished, and military personnel were directly attacked.

It further mentioned that ant-state slogans were against the nation and its armed forces were raised during the chaos, with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) building also coming under attack.

Authorities turned incident as part of an organized criminal conspiracy, with six individuals apprehended at the scene and more captured subsequently.

On the other hand, legal team of PTI f0under filed applications seeking permission for him to communicate with his sons, meet with his lawyers, and undergo a medical examination. The court has completed hearings on these requests and will announce its decision soon.

Imran , 72, remained behind bars for over a year, facing charges he claims are politically motivated. Since his arrest on August 5, 2023, he and his party leader faced over 200 cases. The outspoken politician has been acquitted in notable cases, including allegations of illegal marriage and leaking state secrets, but he remains in jail despite being granted bail in over two dozen other cases.

More trouble for Imran Khan as incarcerated leader arrested in GHQ attack case

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 20 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search