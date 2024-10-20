Imran Khan, 27 others indicted in case of leading assault on Army headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and 27 others have been indicted on serious charges related to the violent attack on Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

The charges allege that the accused, under the leadership of Raja Basharat, orchestrated an assault on the GHQ, involving the breach of gates, resistance against military personnel, and extensive vandalism of military property.

The attack reportedly involved the use of sticks, stones, and petrol bombs, leading to fires and significant damage to the facility. The challan further claims that the windows of the GHQ were smashed, the reputation of the Pakistan Army was tarnished, and military personnel were directly attacked.

It further mentioned that ant-state slogans were against the nation and its armed forces were raised during the chaos, with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) building also coming under attack.

Authorities turned incident as part of an organized criminal conspiracy, with six individuals apprehended at the scene and more captured subsequently.

On the other hand, legal team of PTI f0under filed applications seeking permission for him to communicate with his sons, meet with his lawyers, and undergo a medical examination. The court has completed hearings on these requests and will announce its decision soon.

Imran , 72, remained behind bars for over a year, facing charges he claims are politically motivated. Since his arrest on August 5, 2023, he and his party leader faced over 200 cases. The outspoken politician has been acquitted in notable cases, including allegations of illegal marriage and leaking state secrets, but he remains in jail despite being granted bail in over two dozen other cases.