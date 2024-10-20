Hania Aamir’s heartwarming Birthday surprise leaves Yashma Gill in awe

Pakistani star Hania Aamir organised a special celebration for her bestie Yashma Gill, which also left fans wonderstruck. The beloved duo celebrated Yashma’s special day in style, showcasing their close friendship.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star invited Yashma to a designated location, where the latter was supposed to receive her present. To Yashma’s surprise, it was Hania herself who was radiantly dressed in an orange outfit.

The delightful moment was shared in a story on Hania’s Instagram, where Yashma’s surprised reaction quickly turned into uncontrollable laughter. “I knew something like this would happen!” the birthday girl can be heard saying.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media to express their admiration for the two actresses, praising their genuine friendship.