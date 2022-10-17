Aima Baig performs Umrah with family

Web Desk
03:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Aima Baig performs Umrah with family
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani music industry's celebrated singer Aima Baig decided to find peace and solace following the exhausting and nerve-wracking cheating allegations that the Yunhi Rastay Mai singer spiraled into.

Baig, who shared a lengthy Instagram post earlier, discussed how the controversy had affected her father too. The father-daughter duo thence decided to take a break, and performed Umrah in the holy month of Rabiul Awal. 

The Balu Mahi singer shared a bunch of pictures from the Holy city of Mecca accompanied by her father performing pilgrimage and other rituals. 

The Do Bol singer captioned the post, "So far my Rabi-ul-awal has been the most peaceful time of my life. These are few of the highlights of what my days are like here lately, couple of days and some “must have” things are left. Till then, i’ll keep my phone charged and myself too. Will come back, w some more beautiful views from Mecca."

Friends and industry peers of the Chan Ve singer sent positive messages oozing love in the comment section.

On the work front, Baig's notable works include Loota Rey, Khawabon Mein, Kuch To Hua Hai, Balma Bhagora, Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, and Be Adab Be Mulahiza.

Pakistani celebrities support Aima Baig amidst ... 09:22 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

The controversy surrounding renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri isn't coming to an end. The ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal ...
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video
04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Celebs laud 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' as ...
04:24 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
BTS: World's biggest boy band will take a break ...
05:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
LHC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition to ban ...
03:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ushna Shah celebrates Hamza Amin's birthday in ...
02:50 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr