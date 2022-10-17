Aima Baig performs Umrah with family

Pakistani music industry's celebrated singer Aima Baig decided to find peace and solace following the exhausting and nerve-wracking cheating allegations that the Yunhi Rastay Mai singer spiraled into.

Baig, who shared a lengthy Instagram post earlier, discussed how the controversy had affected her father too. The father-daughter duo thence decided to take a break, and performed Umrah in the holy month of Rabiul Awal.

The Balu Mahi singer shared a bunch of pictures from the Holy city of Mecca accompanied by her father performing pilgrimage and other rituals.

The Do Bol singer captioned the post, "So far my Rabi-ul-awal has been the most peaceful time of my life. These are few of the highlights of what my days are like here lately, couple of days and some “must have” things are left. Till then, i’ll keep my phone charged and myself too. Will come back, w some more beautiful views from Mecca."

Friends and industry peers of the Chan Ve singer sent positive messages oozing love in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

On the work front, Baig's notable works include Loota Rey, Khawabon Mein, Kuch To Hua Hai, Balma Bhagora, Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, and Be Adab Be Mulahiza.