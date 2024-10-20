Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani girl in online ceremony

Bjp Leaders Son Marries Pakistani Girl In Online Ceremony

NEW DELHI –  In an unusual turn of events, the son of a local BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, India, got married to a Pakistani girl in an online ceremony due to visa issues.

According to Indian media reports, the marriage took place between Mohammad Abbas Haider, son of BJP leader Tahseen Shahid, and Andaleeb Zahra, a resident of Lahore. After multiple visa applications were rejected for both families, they decided to proceed with the wedding online.

The need for an online ceremony arose because Andaleeb Zahra’s mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, was critically ill and had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Lahore. The families agreed to conduct the nikah without further delay.

Following the online nikah, Abbas Haider expressed hope that his wife would now be able to secure an Indian visa without any further complications. The bride’s family also shared their relief, stating that Andaleeb’s mother’s wish for the marriage to take place had been fulfilled despite her illness.

This online marriage is a unique example of how love can triumph over the ongoing visa challenges between the two neighboring countries.

 

 

