More trouble for Imran Khan as incarcerated leader arrested in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s former minister Imran Khan has remained in jail since August last year and there are no chances for the dissent leader to walk free as he is facing over 150 cases after being ousted from the office.

Reports in media said the former cricketer has been held in Pakistan Army General Headquarters attack case related to May 9 protests that broke out following the arrest of the PTI supremo.

Imran Khan was not present in court due to security concerns, as he attended the proceedings through a video link from Adiala jail. Punjab police officials requested court to grant physical remand in 9 cases, but Anti-Terrorism Court judge denied request and instructed the police to interrogate PTI founder in Adiala prison.

Khan, 71, was held following the detention of other PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with May 9 cases. Qureshi was sent to Adiala jail for 14-day remand, involving incidents such as the attack on GHQ on December 28, 2023.

First arrested in GHQ attack, Shah Mahmood faced additional cases related to the violent protests on May 9.

Dozens of PTI leaders and hundreds of workers were arrested, leading to internal split within the beleaguered party. Many distanced themselves from Imran Khan, while other condemned the act and jumped ships.