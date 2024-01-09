More trouble for Imran Khan as incarcerated leader arrested in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s former minister Imran Khan has remained in jail since August last year and there are no chances for the dissent leader to walk free as he is facing over 150 cases after being ousted from the office.
Reports in media said the former cricketer has been held in Pakistan Army General Headquarters attack case related to May 9 protests that broke out following the arrest of the PTI supremo.
Imran Khan was not present in court due to security concerns, as he attended the proceedings through a video link from Adiala jail. Punjab police officials requested court to grant physical remand in 9 cases, but Anti-Terrorism Court judge denied request and instructed the police to interrogate PTI founder in Adiala prison.
Khan, 71, was held following the detention of other PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with May 9 cases. Qureshi was sent to Adiala jail for 14-day remand, involving incidents such as the attack on GHQ on December 28, 2023.
First arrested in GHQ attack, Shah Mahmood faced additional cases related to the violent protests on May 9.
Dozens of PTI leaders and hundreds of workers were arrested, leading to internal split within the beleaguered party. Many distanced themselves from Imran Khan, while other condemned the act and jumped ships.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.99
|756.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.05
|36.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|912.77
|921.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.76
|177.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.42
|333.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
