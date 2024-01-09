Search

Pakistan Navy, Saudi Naval Forces senior officials hold experts level talks to boost ties
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia's senior Navy officials hold expert-level talks to further deepen maritime cooperation and defence ties. 

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy said Vice Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami led a six-member delegation visited Kingdom to hold expert-level talks with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The development comes soon after both nations participated in joint exercise.

Last year, Pakistani and Saudi naval troops participated in Naseem Al Bahr drill near Al Jubail city to further improve coordination between special forces.

Lately, Islamabad held an international oil spill response drill in port city of Karachi, with Saudi Arabia, along with countries like Tanzania, China, and Turkey, participating as observers.

Both sides maintain strong and cooperative relations, and regularly engage in joint exercises to enhance interoperability. Furthermore, there is a mutual commitment to addressing shared challenges.

The overall naval cooperation between two Muslim nations goes beyond routine exercises; it involves shared operational goals and a commitment to bolstering maritime security in the region. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Jan-2024/barracudaxii-pakistan-navy-kicks-off-multi-nation-oil-spill-exercise-in-karachi-today
 
 
 

Web Desk

Latest

01:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Parveen Babi with new dance video

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th January 2024

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check Jan 9 forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 9 Jan 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.99 756.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.05 36.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.77 921.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.76 177.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 331.42 333.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold prices in Pakistan - 9 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 January 2024

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

