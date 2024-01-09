Pakistan Navy, Saudi Naval Forces senior officials hold experts level talks to boost ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia's senior Navy officials hold expert-level talks to further deepen maritime cooperation and defence ties.

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy said Vice Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami led a six-member delegation visited Kingdom to hold expert-level talks with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The development comes soon after both nations participated in joint exercise.

Last year, Pakistani and Saudi naval troops participated in Naseem Al Bahr drill near Al Jubail city to further improve coordination between special forces.

Lately, Islamabad held an international oil spill response drill in port city of Karachi, with Saudi Arabia, along with countries like Tanzania, China, and Turkey, participating as observers.

Both sides maintain strong and cooperative relations, and regularly engage in joint exercises to enhance interoperability. Furthermore, there is a mutual commitment to addressing shared challenges.

The overall naval cooperation between two Muslim nations goes beyond routine exercises; it involves shared operational goals and a commitment to bolstering maritime security in the region.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Jan-2024/barracudaxii-pakistan-navy-kicks-off-multi-nation-oil-spill-exercise-in-karachi-today





