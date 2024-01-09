PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat allowed to contest elections from NA-32 Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders filed their nomination papers for upcoming elections, and among the dissent politicians is Sher Afzal Marwat who will be contesting polls from NA-32 Peshawar.

Marwat - the lawyer of Imran Khan - who has been facing legal cases, filed his papers from KP’s provincial capital, where his party ruled for the last decade.

Earlier, the outspoken lawyer turned politician faced a blow from ECP but he got relief after hearing at the Appellate Tribunal in Peshawar High Court as he appealed against the rejection of nomination papers.

After getting nod from the Appellate Tribunal, Mr Marwat addressed the media and expressed his concerns. He however lamented the haphazard distribution of tickets, in KP, and mentioned taking up the matter with the PTI founder.

He highlighted that lawyers and youth were deprived of their equal share in ticket distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing rift rumours with Atif Khan, Marwat clarified that there is no disagreement. He further mentioned apologizing to Atif Khan over a phone call.