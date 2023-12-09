Search

Sher Afzal Marwat says he risks his life to convey message of Imran Khan

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 9 Dec, 2023
Sher Afzal Marwat says he risks his life to convey message of Imran Khan
Source: Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (Facebook)

ISLAMABAD – Sher Afzal Marwat, the lawyer of Imran Khan, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President escaped arrest on Friday. He claimed that cops made an effort to abduct him as he travelled for the PTI convention in country's northwestern region.

PTI workers however protested and made his release possible, and law enforcers subsequently released him.

A day after his shocking arrest and quick release, Sher Afzal shared a message on social media. Marwat said he played on his life to reach you to bring you the message of Imran Khan. “You have to be brave and inspite of all obstacles show up today at convention in large number and break all records of conventions in KPK,” he said.

He said rivals are scared of masses guts and bravery, because it is less about you and more about the fire which will spread from the example of your bravery, Marwat opined and added that Khan will be free soon.

Meanwhile, the local administration has not allowed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s local leadership to hold a workers’ convention planned for today in Bajaur tribal district.

DC Bajaur refused to permit the PTI district leadership to hold the convention due to imposition of Section 144 banning the gathering of more than five people in the district, and the delay in seeking permission by the party leaders for the event.

