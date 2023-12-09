Multinational counter terrorism exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ culminates in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – The multi-national special forces exercise 'Fajar Al Sharq-V' has culminated in Pabbi, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a press release, the Army’s media wing ISPR said a week-long multinational joint counter-terrorism exercise was conducted at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly nations.

Special forces contingents from Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait attended the drills that started last month, aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among brotherly nations and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter-terrorism, besides identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

#ISPR



Closing ceremony of Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi. Troops from special forces of #Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise. #PakistanArmy @OfficialDGISPR… pic.twitter.com/C2uE7DjB0o — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 9, 2023

Officers from other countries also witnessed the closing ceremony on the final day of the exercise.

Forces of several countries including Pakistan displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise and experience.