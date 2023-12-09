Pakistan to announce new monetary policy on Dec 12 ahead of IMF loan review meeting

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on December 12 (Tuesday) to review about the Monetary Policy.

A press release said the central bank will issue Monetary Policy Statement after the conclusion of the last MPC meeting of 2023.

It was reported that the central bank will keep policy rate unchanged or might lower the interest rate.

The development comes ahead of International Monetary Fund - IMF executive board meeting in which the global lender will consider final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan program.

Lately, Pakistan witnessed several positive developments including the strengthening of local currency against the dollar and slight drop in inflation besides record high stock market.

As of now, the mark-up rate in Pakistan is currently at 22 percent which is already high as compared to other nations.