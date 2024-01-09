Extreme cold weather kills two teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – As parts of Pakistan are grappling with freezing weather, concerns are rising over deaths of two teachers.
Pakistan is witnessing the coldest January temperatures in recent years, with parts of northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recording below freezing temperature.
As extreme weather badly disrupted daily life, it also caused deaths in some regions as two teachers died due to cold in the province.
Reports in local media said a teacher of Secondary School succumbed to cold in Kichi Payand, DI Khan. The man first went unconscious due to severe cold, and was rushed to hospital but he could not survive.
The second incident was reported in Mardan where a school teacher fell on ground after reaching on his bike. The man reportedly died on the spot.
Amidst frosty winter conditions, KP Education Department announced extending winter holidays for all public and private educational institutions but teachers are visiting schools for training ahead of elections.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.99
|756.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.05
|36.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|912.77
|921.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.76
|177.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.42
|333.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
