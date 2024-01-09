Extreme cold weather kills two teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – As parts of Pakistan are grappling with freezing weather, concerns are rising over deaths of two teachers.

Pakistan is witnessing the coldest January temperatures in recent years, with parts of northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recording below freezing temperature.

As extreme weather badly disrupted daily life, it also caused deaths in some regions as two teachers died due to cold in the province.

Reports in local media said a teacher of Secondary School succumbed to cold in Kichi Payand, DI Khan. The man first went unconscious due to severe cold, and was rushed to hospital but he could not survive.

The second incident was reported in Mardan where a school teacher fell on ground after reaching on his bike. The man reportedly died on the spot.

Amidst frosty winter conditions, KP Education Department announced extending winter holidays for all public and private educational institutions but teachers are visiting schools for training ahead of elections.