Winter vacation extended for primary schools in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has announced a seven-day extension in the winter vacation for primary schools due to the harsh weather conditions.

According to a post on X from the education department, elementary schools will open on January 15 rather than January 8 due to the extension in the holidays.

In addition, it said that high schools will now start at 9:30 am rather than 8:30 am.

This extension is in line with similar actions implemented in Punjab, where an extension in winter vacation was given due to the harsh winter.

The decision recognises the challenges that the present weather brings to educational institutions in the region and places a priority on the safety of students, teachers, and staff.