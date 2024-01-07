Search

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari celebrate 2 years of marital bliss

Noor Fatima
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2024
Saboor Aly Ali Ansari

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment fraternity's it couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

The pair of actors enjoy illustrious careers and are credited as some of the most promising stars in the industry, having many commercially and critical television serials under their belt. In tandem with their professional life, the couple is equally blessed in their private life. The stars tied the knot in 2022 and have been showing PDA on social media, often setting couple goals for their millions of fans to obsess over.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her wedding anniversary with a wholesome video of the couple having fun. The video lets social media take a sneak peek into the loving, blissful life of the couple as they continue to cherish and love each other. 

The video shows Aly and Ansari having the best time of their life with the famous Hollywood sign in the backdrop. The short video shows the Teri Meri Jodi star holding his darling wife in his arms and giving her a spin and the Fitrat star let out a hearty laughter.

Although the couple has only been married for a few years, they might be the latest duo in town to embrace parenthood and welcome their bundle of joy.

At the recently held Bridal Couture Week (BCW), Aly took center stage with a video of her suggesting that might be having a bun in the oven. Speculations about the Mere Khudaya actress’s rumored pregnancy gained momentum when a BTS clip from the rehearsal sessions surfaced on the internet. Social media speculated that the Parizaad star is expecting and could announce her pregnancy anytime soon. 

Previously, in a guest appearance on actress Hina Altaf's podcast, the actress discussed how she looks up to motherhood and its responsibilities. "I think it’s quite difficult to travel with kids, even if you have one," adding that she wants to "travel all around the globe before having children."

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.

Ansari, on the other hand, was seen in Dikhawa, Gustakh, Kasa-e-Dil, Dil Tanha Tanha, Chalawa, Rang Mahal, Bebaak, Samjhota, Siyaah, and Dil Hi Tou Hai to name a few.

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

