Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

China gives encouraging response to Pakistan’s debt repayment request: FinMin Aurangzeb

China Gives Encouraging Response To Pakistans Debt Repayment Request Finmin Aurangzeb

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says China has given an encouraging response regarding Pakistan’s debt repayment.

Speaking to the media in Washington, he mentioned that China has responded positively to Pakistan’s request for the re-profiling of its power sector debts.

He added, “We have just begun discussions, and the response is encouraging.”

Additionally, in a conversation with the IMF Director, the finance minister said that non-taxpayers will be brought into the tax net.

He highlighted that pension obligations are a major issue for Pakistan, and the federal government’s expenditures are being reduced. He emphasized the shift from reliance on aid to focusing on investment, with plans to privatize loss-making institutions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, while addressing the G24 Ministers’ Meeting in Washington, the finance minister stressed the need to address the heavy debt burden on developing countries. He also emphasized the importance of collective action on climate change challenges faced by countries like Pakistan.

During his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, the finance minister met with his Saudi counterpart, where they expressed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade, facilitating investment in key sectors, and increasing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The finance minister also met with a delegation from Citibank to discuss reforms in the energy, pension, and government restructuring sectors.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 298.05 300.80
GBP UK Pound Sterling 358.10 361.60
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.35 202.75
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search