PSL8: Bilaal Avaz all set to make debut in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

Web Desk 07:22 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Source: Bilaal Awaz (Instagram)

Bilaal Avaz, a 19-year-old Pakistani-American singer, has risen to prominence after being discovered on Instagram by a casting director from American Idol. Four years later, he is poised to achieve another significant accomplishment as one of the main singers of the highly anticipated anthem of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Avaz, who considers himself a person who simply goes where life takes him, explains that both opportunities with American Idol and Zalmi's anthem "came out of nowhere." He was approached by the casting director on Instagram and after auditioning, he was eventually sent to Washington D.C. to perform in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

This experience gave him a boost of confidence, but his next big opportunity to sing the Zalmi anthem came unexpectedly when he was approached by the franchise's Chief Commercial Officer, Nausherwan Effandi, on Instagram. The singer flew to Karachi, Pakistan to record and shoot the anthem, which he considers being the "best" Zalmi track yet and is set to be released in the coming days.

Bilaal is appreciative of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise for providing opportunities to emerging artists. He perceives the franchise as cultural and possessing the capability to create a profound effect, rather than relying solely on established names such as Ali Zafar or Atif Aslam.

When asked if the Zalmi anthem will surpass others, he stated that he believes it will be well-received and praised by fans.

Cabinet approves deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers troops for PSL8 security

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

