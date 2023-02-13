ECC approves Rs3.83 per unit increase in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved imposition of levy of Rs3.82 per unit that will put extra burden on consumers as the Pakistani government is making efforts to appease the IMF to unlock next loan of tranche.

Reports said the government has decided to impose a power holding levy on each unit of electricity consumption. The levy on the price of electricity will be imposed in a phased manner and after getting approval from Nepra. After the imposition of the new tax, per unit price will surge to Rs31.74.

The government would impose 43 paisas in wake of power holding levy on bills for the month of February and March, while an additional levy of Rs3.39 will be added from March to June.