ECC approves Rs3.83 per unit increase in electricity tariff

07:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved imposition of levy of Rs3.82 per unit that will put extra burden on consumers as the Pakistani government is making efforts to appease the IMF to unlock next loan of tranche.

Reports said the government has decided to impose a power holding levy on each unit of electricity consumption. The levy on the price of electricity will be imposed in a phased manner and after getting approval from Nepra. After the imposition of the new tax, per unit price will surge to Rs31.74.

The government would impose 43 paisas in wake of power holding levy on bills for the month of February and March, while an additional levy of Rs3.39 will be added from March to June.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271 273
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 73.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.

In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.

Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

