Pakistan

Justice Faez Isa wants licences of protesting lawyers revoked

08:30 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Justice Faez Isa wants licences of protesting lawyers revoked
Source: File photo

Reacting to frequent strikes by lawyers, Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Monday said that licences of the protesting lawyers should be cancelled.

Justice Isa made these remarks while hearing a case of gas theft of more than Rs67 million against a local factory. During the proceedings, lawyers drew the top judge's ire as the trial court’s order stated that lawyers did not appear before the court two to three times due to strikes.

“How can lawyers go on strike? The licences of such lawyers should be revoked. This code of conduct is made by the lawyers themselves that they do not follow,” the top court judge added. He said that those judges should be removed who write on the orders that lawyers were on strike. 

Expressing his annoyance, Justice Isa said he was not told why lawyers were observing strikes. “Should the court pick up the lawyers from their homes? Everyone goes on strike on their own. Such judicial system should be closed down,” he said.

He said the country’s system can be improved if everyone does his own job. He said the code of conduct was not made by the judges or the parliament but by the lawyers themselves.

“We follow the Constitution and law in the court but justice is done by the Almighty Allah,” he added. 

The two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Isa dismissed the appeal filed by the factory.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

