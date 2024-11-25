Pakistan, Belarus pledge to open new paths of cooperation to boost ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Belarus reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing economic and trade relations during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive progress in their bilateral relations over the past decade. The premier underscored the importance of Pakistan’s relationship with Belarus and expressed confidence that President Lukashenko’s visit would open new avenues for cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, PM Sharif briefed visiting Belarusian leader on Islamabad’s economic recovery strategy, which emphasizes export-driven growth and attracting investment from friendly nations.

Two leaders also engaged in discussions on various regional and global issues, further solidifying the growing ties between Pakistan and Belarus.