PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe four down early as Pakistan’s bowlers strike in Second ODI

HARARE – Zimbabwe struggle as hosts lose four wickets against Pakistan after opting to bat first in second ODI of three-match series.

Green Shirts made two changes to their lineup for this match, including the introduction of two debutants. In contrast, Zimbabwe has fielded the same team that played in the first ODI.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Squad

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Zimbabwe faced each other 63 times in ODIs, with Pakistan holding commanding record of 54 wins to Zimbabwe’s 6, and 2 matches ending in no result. In ODI series, Men in Green remained dominant, winning 19 out of 21 series between the two sides, while Zimbabwe managed to draw two series in 1994/95 and 2013.

The two squads entered series with contrasting recent performances. Pakistan came into the match with momentum from their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002, while Zimbabwe was recovering from a 2-0 defeat against Sri Lanka. However, Zimbabwe caused a major upset in the rain-affected first ODI, defeating Pakistan by 80 runs.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

