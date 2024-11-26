Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko visits Pakistan, signs key agreements

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Visits Pakistan Signs Key Agreements

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The visit is part of his three-day official tour of Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, President Lukashenko was given a guard of honor and participated in a ceremonial tree planting at the Prime Minister’s House, symbolizing the growing cooperation between the two nations. The occasion was marked by a special welcome ceremony, with both leaders engaging in productive discussions.

During a bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed various aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations, including trade, investment, defense cooperation, and regional issues. President Lukashenko expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their visit.

As a result of the discussions, Pakistan and Belarus signed several agreements in various sectors, paving the way for enhanced collaboration. Following the signing, the two leaders held a joint press conference where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of the visit, stating that Pakistan values its relationship with Belarus and views the visit as a key step towards opening new avenues for cooperation and partnership.

Prime Minister Sharif further noted that the agreements signed during the visit would contribute to strengthening ties between the two nations and would have a lasting impact on trade, defense, and economic collaboration.

The Belarusian president’s visit follows the arrival of a high-level 68-member delegation, led by Belarus’ Foreign Minister, who had visited Pakistan earlier. The successful exchange of visits highlights the growing diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries.

