Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore’s entry and exit points sealed again, traffic severely disrupted

Lahores Entry And Exit Points Sealed Again Traffic Severely Disrupted

Amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, Lahore’s entry and exit points have been sealed again, causing severe disruptions to traffic. The Ring Road has been closed for all vehicular movement until further notice, while major routes, including Data Darbar, Shalamar, and Ravi Road, have been blocked with containers to control the situation.

The Lahore Motorway remains closed for the third consecutive day, leaving commuters stranded and adding to traffic woes. Long queues of vehicles have been reported at various checkpoints, as residents struggle to navigate the city.

The closure of the Ring Road has further burdened inner-city routes, with traffic jams reported on Canal Road, Faisal Town Road, Garden Town, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, and Mazang Road. These blockades have severely disrupted daily life, making it increasingly difficult for citizens to commute.

The protests have also affected Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where entry and exit points have been sealed. Business activities and educational institutions in the twin cities remain suspended. To address the escalating tensions, the government has deployed military forces in Islamabad to maintain order.

As the political standoff continues, citizens are facing significant hardships, with no resolution yet in sight.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.20 278.90
EUR EUR 288.85 291.6
GBP GBP 347.15 350.65
AED AED 75.35 76
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181 183.25
BHD BHD 731.05 739.05
CAD CAD 199.1 201.5
CNY CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.8 1.86
KWD KWD 892.7 902.2
MYR MYR 61.55 62.15
NZD NZD 160.03 162.03
NOK NOK 24.77 25.07
OMR OMR 714.75 723.25
QAR QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD SGD 206.25 208.25
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 311.45 314.25
THB THB 7.91 8.06
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search