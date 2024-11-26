Lahore’s entry and exit points sealed again, traffic severely disrupted

Amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, Lahore’s entry and exit points have been sealed again, causing severe disruptions to traffic. The Ring Road has been closed for all vehicular movement until further notice, while major routes, including Data Darbar, Shalamar, and Ravi Road, have been blocked with containers to control the situation.

The Lahore Motorway remains closed for the third consecutive day, leaving commuters stranded and adding to traffic woes. Long queues of vehicles have been reported at various checkpoints, as residents struggle to navigate the city.

The closure of the Ring Road has further burdened inner-city routes, with traffic jams reported on Canal Road, Faisal Town Road, Garden Town, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, and Mazang Road. These blockades have severely disrupted daily life, making it increasingly difficult for citizens to commute.

The protests have also affected Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where entry and exit points have been sealed. Business activities and educational institutions in the twin cities remain suspended. To address the escalating tensions, the government has deployed military forces in Islamabad to maintain order.

As the political standoff continues, citizens are facing significant hardships, with no resolution yet in sight.