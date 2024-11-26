Gold price decreases by Rs4,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices see a significant drop globally and locally.

According to media reports, in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs4,100, settling at Rs274,300, while the price per 10 grams fell by Rs3,515, reaching Rs235,168.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $41, bringing it to $2,631. This decline also impacted local gold markets on Tuesday.

The price of silver remained unchanged, with per tola priced at Rs. 3,400 and 10 grams at Rs. 2,914.95.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, gold prices had already declined by Rs. 4,300 per tola and Rs. 3,657 per 10 grams.