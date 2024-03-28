NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs5per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Another power shock for inflation-hit Pakistanis as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit on Thursday.

The price of electricity has been increased by Rs5/unit for next month at request by the Central Power Purchasing Authority.

The national power regulator announced decision after hearing plea seeking rise in electricity price. The hike has been made under fuel adjustment charges and will be applicable for one month.

The hard decision will put more burden on Pakistanis who are already paying record food and fuel prices amid economic crisis.

More to follow...