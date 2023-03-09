Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan’s belongings stolen from car in Karachi

KARACHI – Another incident of street crime in the port city of Karachi deprived comedian Kashif Khan from his belongings, it emerged on Thursday.
A video shows two suspects breaking the lock of Khan’s car parked outside his house located in North Karachi. The suspects stole the costly sound system from the car and escaped from the scene.
The comedian said he had filed a complaint in Sir Syed Town Police Station against the robbery while security officials have launched an investigation.
Last month, Pakistani showbiz stars including actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana, and film director Nabeel Qureshi, were attacked and robbed during a shoot in the port city.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
