Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan’s belongings stolen from car in Karachi

KARACHI – Another incident of street crime in the port city of Karachi deprived comedian Kashif Khan from his belongings, it emerged on Thursday.

A video shows two suspects breaking the lock of Khan’s car parked outside his house located in North Karachi. The suspects stole the costly sound system from the car and escaped from the scene.

The comedian said he had filed a complaint in Sir Syed Town Police Station against the robbery while security officials have launched an investigation.

Last month, Pakistani showbiz stars including actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana, and film director Nabeel Qureshi, were attacked and robbed during a shoot in the port city.