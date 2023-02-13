Search

Pakistan

SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

Web Desk 07:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik met His Highness Mehmat Pacaci, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan in Turkish embassy in Islamabad and signed the condolence book.

The SAPM expressed innate solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Türkiye in the face of widespread damage and loss of life caused by calamitous earthquakes. 

He also reiterated the resolve of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the people of Turkiye, “not to spare any effort to reach to the brethren in their hour of need”.

Penning down his remarks in the Condolence Book, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik said: “The catastrophic earthquakes have not only jolted the Southern Turkiye, but the hearts of the 220 million people of Pakistan also and filled them with such a pain that would never go away. With mourning heart we as nation pray from Allah Almighty for granting His eternal peace unto the souls of martyrs of these earthquakes; bestow consolation, comfort and strength upon the families forever changed by grief and loss and shower His countless blessings upon those who have survived and heal their memories of trauma and devastation. May they have the courage to face the long road of rebuilding ahead. Ameen!’”

While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the Turkish Ambassador, Mr Jawad Sohrab Malik, ensured the perpetuation of a steadfast emotional and material support of the government as well as the people of Pakistan for our Turkish brethren at the hour of this ‘national catastrophe”. 

At the end of the meeting, they offered prayers for the bereaved families.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan Army rescues nine-year-old trapped under rubble for 102 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

08:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistan’s literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad laid to rest amid tributes, condolences

03:05 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on one-day transit remand

04:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s king Salman, crown prince MBS grieved over death of Pervez Musharraf

02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

‘Tea crisis’ looms over cash-strapped Pakistan

08:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

APC on terrorism postponed as PM leaves for quake-hit Turkiye tomorrow

11:42 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sania Alam becomes first Pakistani woman to win UK’s ‘Brain of ...

08:40 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271 273
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 73.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.

In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.

Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: