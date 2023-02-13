SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik met His Highness Mehmat Pacaci, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan in Turkish embassy in Islamabad and signed the condolence book.
The SAPM expressed innate solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Türkiye in the face of widespread damage and loss of life caused by calamitous earthquakes.
He also reiterated the resolve of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the people of Turkiye, “not to spare any effort to reach to the brethren in their hour of need”.
Penning down his remarks in the Condolence Book, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik said: “The catastrophic earthquakes have not only jolted the Southern Turkiye, but the hearts of the 220 million people of Pakistan also and filled them with such a pain that would never go away. With mourning heart we as nation pray from Allah Almighty for granting His eternal peace unto the souls of martyrs of these earthquakes; bestow consolation, comfort and strength upon the families forever changed by grief and loss and shower His countless blessings upon those who have survived and heal their memories of trauma and devastation. May they have the courage to face the long road of rebuilding ahead. Ameen!’”
While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the Turkish Ambassador, Mr Jawad Sohrab Malik, ensured the perpetuation of a steadfast emotional and material support of the government as well as the people of Pakistan for our Turkish brethren at the hour of this ‘national catastrophe”.
At the end of the meeting, they offered prayers for the bereaved families.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
