LHC directs PM Office to bar spy agencies including ISI from contacting judges

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has issued five SOPs to prevent interference of security and military agencies, including Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), in judicial matters.
Justice Shahid Kareem of the Lahore High Court issued a detailed written order on a matter related to harassment of a judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).
In the five-point SOPs, the high court has directed the prime Minister Office to stop the ISI, IB and other spy agencies from contacting the judges of the superior and lower courts.
It also instructed the Punjab Inspector General to issue directives to officials to refrain from interfering in the judiciary. It adds that decisions on security for ATC courts should be made in consultation with the relevant judges.
The high court has also directed the ATC judges to record all calls on their mobile phones. It has also directed them to decide the cases related to May 9 on priority basis.
Justice Karim has appointed Hina Hafeezullah as the court assistan, ordering judicial officials to fully cooperate in the investigation of the case of the ATC judge in Sargodha.
The high court has instructed relevant authorities to submit an implementation report by July 8.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
