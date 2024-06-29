LHC directs PM Office to bar spy agencies including ISI from contacting judges

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has issued five SOPs to prevent interference of security and military agencies, including Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), in judicial matters.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the Lahore High Court issued a detailed written order on a matter related to harassment of a judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

In the five-point SOPs, the high court has directed the prime Minister Office to stop the ISI, IB and other spy agencies from contacting the judges of the superior and lower courts.

It also instructed the Punjab Inspector General to issue directives to officials to refrain from interfering in the judiciary. It adds that decisions on security for ATC courts should be made in consultation with the relevant judges.

The high court has also directed the ATC judges to record all calls on their mobile phones. It has also directed them to decide the cases related to May 9 on priority basis.

Justice Karim has appointed Hina Hafeezullah as the court assistan, ordering judicial officials to fully cooperate in the investigation of the case of the ATC judge in Sargodha.

The high court has instructed relevant authorities to submit an implementation report by July 8.