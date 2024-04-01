Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top News

Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of IHC judges’ letter against spy agencies

Senior judges accuse intel agencies of intimidating and coercing them over high profile cases

Web Desk
02:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of IHC judges’ letter against spy agencies
Source: File Photo

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took suo-motu notice of the letter by senior judges of the Islamabad High Court on Monday and formed a larger bench to hear the case.

CJP Qazi Faez Isa will spearhead the seven-member bench that includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Naeem Afghan.

The apex court took suo moto after the government set up a judicial commission under Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jilani to probe the allegations made by the IHC judges.

The seven-member bench of top court will take up the case at 11:30am on Wednesday.  

The development comes after Sharif's government okayed judicial inquiry to investigate the letter of six judges from the Islamabad High Court. Former Chief Justice Tasadduq Hussain Jilani was nominated as the head of the inquiry commission. 

The cabinet also approved the terms of reference (TORs) for a commission of inquiry. The commission has been given 60 days to prepare its report.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned the full court meeting to discuss the letter sent by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges over alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs. 

A letter written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, pointed out instances of interference and intimidation by spy agencies operatives.

The senior judges stressed judicial convention to address the matter and ensure the independence of the judiciary in the country.

The letter mentioned meddling of intelligence agencies like the abduction of a judge's relative by individuals claiming to be intelligence personnel, and illegal surveillance of judges' residences.

Islamabad High Court judges emphasized the need to protect judicial independence and ensure that judges are not influenced by agencies.

The letter quoted a case in which there was difference of opinion between members of the bench. It further mentioned that judges of district court were facing intimidation and at least one Additional District and Sessions Judge had been threatened and crackers were thrown into his house to intimidate him.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Top News

02:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of IHC judges’ letter against ...

10:06 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistan detains ten terrorists, facilitators in Bisham suicide ...

11:13 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

US Congressman Tim Walberg suggests dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza

05:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan ready to work with US to achieve global peace: PM

10:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's captain

11:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

US 'agrees' to send more bombs and warplanes to Israel

Top News

10:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?

08:23 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan names 3 focal persons to pick people for meetings in ...

05:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

42 Syrian soldiers killed in largest Israeli attack since Oct 7

04:46 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role

02:50 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Former CJP Tassaduq Jilani to chair inquiry commission on IHC ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh legislation

Gold & Silver

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 1 April 2024 Forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: