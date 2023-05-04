Search

Most wanted terrorist connected to Sri Lanka cricket team attack killed in DI Khan

Web Desk 11:03 PM | 4 May, 2023
Source: Screen grab

A member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda, has been killed in a police encounter near Fateh Moor in Dera Ismail Khan, authorities said on Thursday.

Iqbal alias Bali Khayara was one of the most wanted terrorists, and the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police had offered a reward of Rs10.5 million for his capture, whether dead or alive.

After Iqbal attacked the police, they responded by killing him and one of his accomplice, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector-General Akhtar Hayat Khan told a local media channel.

Iqbal, he claimed, was wanted in connection with 26 terrorist attacks and targeted assassinations.

The most recent suicide explosion at the District Headquarters Hospital, as well as the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009, according to DI Khan police authorities.

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle

