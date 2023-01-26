Search

Pakistan rules out UAE's role in any backdoor diplomacy with India

26 Jan, 2023
Pakistan rules out UAE's role in any backdoor diplomacy with India
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday ruled out any backdoor diplomacy brokered by the United Arab Emirates between Pakistan and India.

At a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed any such development taking place. “At this stage, no dialogue is taking place between Pakistan and India,” she categorically stated.

Regarding ongoing atrocities committed by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she said Pakistan would continue to raise its voice on the continuing grave human rights abuses in the valley.

“It will also continue to extend unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she said.

Pakistan and the United States were in a new process of re-engagement based on “productive and cooperative” collaboration in diverse matters, she added.

“We are undertaking discussions on different issues including agriculture, climate change, investment, energy, and other sectors, and we also continue to discuss all issues of concern to both sides,” Baloch said in response to the statement of the US that Pakistan can buy Russian oil despite restrictions.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan appreciated its close friendship with the United States and was in a process of “re-engagement”.

Asked about the claim of Pakistan national Abdul Rehman Makki that he was not provided an opportunity of defence over his listing by the United Nations, she said the decision was made by the world body under its listing procedure.

“Pakistan as a responsible member of the international community follows the decision of the UN and its institutions,” she said.

The spokesperson said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, later this month, would lead the Pakistan delegation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

