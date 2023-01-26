Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s fans are over the moon after the teaser of Indian superstar's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jan.

The celebrations turned double after the teaser was also attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan release in theatres.

Amid all the love that fans have been pouring in for Salman Khan’s teaser, another major highlight of the clip is Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the actress walking beside Salman, as she wears a mint green and pink coloured saree with some traditional gold jewellery.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post the teaser captioning "Get ready to be blown away. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now!"

The comment section was filled with an overwhelming response from the fans expressing their gratitude.

The others seen in the viral still are Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari. The movie is all set to be released on April 21, 2023.