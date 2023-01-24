Watch – Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh grooving together

Shehnaaz Gill, an Indian actress, has a captivating presence in the entertainment industry and is frequently seen in the news due to her lively personality and grounded nature.
Admired by her massive fan following owing to her simplicity and charm, her latest BTS video has left the fans giggling. The Honsla Rakh actor was recently seen welcoming actor Rakul Preet Singh to her show, "Desi Vibes". The two spoke at length about life, career and even ‘biology lessons’.
On Monday, the ladies surprised fans as they dropped a cute reel of them dancing to the Chhatriwali song “Special Edition Kudi”. The video opens with a BTS sneak peek, where Shehnaaz tells Rakul that she will follow her lead. The two actors then matched steps to the Sunidhi Chauhan crooned peppy Punjabi number “Special Edition Kudi”. The actors also shared a warm hug towards the end of the video.
"Just 2 Patakha Kudis vibing together in #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill," captioned the duo on their Instagram handles.
Needless to say, the fans were delighted and they showered the comments section with love and adoration.
Gill was recently seen in the viral music video with singer Guru Randhawa, called Moon Rise. Apart from this, Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty. On the other hand, Preet has been praised for her performance in Doctor Gee.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
