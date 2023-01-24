Watch – Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh grooving together

Shehnaaz Gill, an Indian actress, has a captivating presence in the entertainment industry and is frequently seen in the news due to her lively personality and grounded nature.

Admired by her massive fan following owing to her simplicity and charm, her latest BTS video has left the fans giggling. The Honsla Rakh actor was recently seen welcoming actor Rakul Preet Singh to her show, "Desi Vibes". The two spoke at length about life, career and even ‘biology lessons’.

On Monday, the ladies surprised fans as they dropped a cute reel of them dancing to the Chhatriwali song “Special Edition Kudi”. The video opens with a BTS sneak peek, where Shehnaaz tells Rakul that she will follow her lead. The two actors then matched steps to the Sunidhi Chauhan crooned peppy Punjabi number “Special Edition Kudi”. The actors also shared a warm hug towards the end of the video.

"Just 2 Patakha Kudis vibing together in #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill," captioned the duo on their Instagram handles.

Needless to say, the fans were delighted and they showered the comments section with love and adoration.

Gill was recently seen in the viral music video with singer Guru Randhawa, called Moon Rise. Apart from this, Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty. On the other hand, Preet has been praised for her performance in Doctor Gee.