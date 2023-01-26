Gold price in Pakistan reaches historic high of Rs195,500 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their record-breaking spree on Thursday as one-tola hits an all-time high of 195,500 after gaining Rs4,900.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams witnessed an increase of Rs4,201 to settle at Rs167,610.
Further, the bullion rate in the international market reached to $1,936 after a surge of $11.
Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low, days after currency exchangers lifted a cap on the rupee-dollar rate.
The jump in gold prices comes as weakening rupee valued pushed investors to the safety of bullion to hedge against deepening economic turmoil in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
