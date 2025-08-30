‘Bhai Bhai Channel not BBC’: Viral Lahori Reporter sparks laughter amid Flood Coverage

LAHORE – Punjab’s floods have caused chaos on the rivers, but they also gave internet much-needed light moment, thanks to viral reporter Mehrunnisa. Clips of the aspiring TV journalist squealing and flailing on a rocking boat went viral, with many assuming she was reporting for BBC Urdu.

In real, Mehrunnisa is part of some Bhai Bhai Channel, whose initials conveniently match the world-famous broadcaster.

Amid torrents in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers, Mehrunnisa’s “live coverage” quickly shifted from professional to panic mode. “Bohat dar lag raha hai, kabhi yeh iss side hoti hai kabhi uss, balance nahin ho raha humse!” (We’re terrified! The boat keeps tipping; we can’t balance!)

The viral Lahori reporter Mehrunnisa clarifies that her channel name is Bhai Bhai Channel (BBC) after the BBC issued a statement clarifying she doesn’t report for the real BBC – asking @BBCUrdu to contact her directly pic.twitter.com/wB4wp304QK — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 30, 2025

Her sign-off like “Bas aap hamare liye dua karein, guys” sealed her viral fame, as the clips amassed tens of thousands of views online.

BBC later clarified that it has no ties to Bhai Bhai Channel and warned viewers to check official platforms. But Mehrunnisa handled the confusion with charm. “Our BBC isn’t the British Broadcasting Corporation, it’s Bhai Bhai Channel!”

From panic on a boat to internet stardom, Mehrunnisa’s reporting proves that sometimes floods bring fame faster than they bring water.