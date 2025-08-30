Sialkot flights diverted to Lahore amid extreme weather conditions

KARACHI – Ongoing adverse weather conditions forced major disruptions in Pakistan’s domestic and international flight operations. All flights from Sialkot Airport are now being operated from Lahore Airport, while other Sialkot flights continue to operate from Lahore.

Authorities confirmed that UAE-bound flight from Sialkot was diverted to Lahore. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi–Peshawar flight PK 218 was diverted to Multan due to poor weather, and the Islamabad–Karachi flight PA 201 has been canceled.

Multiple domestic routes have also been affected. Four Islamabad–Gilgit flights (PK 601–604) and two Karachi–Skardu flights (PA 704, 705) have been canceled. Additionally, Lahore–Skardu flights PA 480 and 481 are also canceled.

Delays are widespread at major airports:

Islamabad: 18 flights delayed by 1–6 hours

Lahore: 15 flights delayed by 1–7 hours

Karachi: 10 flights delayed by 1–5.5 hours, Karachi–Islamabad flights delayed 1–6 hours, and Karachi–Lahore flights delayed 1–2.5 hours

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and expect continued disruptions as weather conditions persist.