Danish lawmaker warns weakening UN poses threat to global peace

COPENHAGEN – Chairman of Denmark’s Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee Christian Friis Bach urged countries, including Pakistan, to take serious notice of the weakening of international institutions such as the United Nations, warning that it poses a threat to global peace.

Speaking during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, who is on a five-day visit to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, Bach said, “The weakening and ineffectiveness of institutions like the UN does not bode well for global peace. We must work together to strengthen this global institution.”

Bach also highlighted the security challenges facing Europe following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, noting that it has compelled the region to raise defense budgets. “Pakistan, too, has the right to take necessary measures for its defense in view of security threats,” he added.

Responding, Senator Siddiqui said Pakistan faces similar threats due to India’s aggressive actions. He cited the Pahalgam incident, emphasizing that Pakistan’s countermeasures are taken purely in self-defense. “We desire peace not only in the region but across the world,” Siddiqui said.

During the meeting, Siddiqui highlighted over 75 years of friendly relations between Pakistan and Denmark, noting that Denmark was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan in 1948. He also invited more Danish companies to invest in Pakistan, pointing out that over 50 Danish firms are already operating in sectors including pharmaceuticals, IT, transportation, and agriculture.

Christian Bach welcomed the investment opportunities and recalled his positive experiences visiting Pakistan and meeting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The delegation also discussed Pakistan’s efforts in managing Afghan nationals living in the country, with Siddiqui emphasizing that only those without proper residence records are being asked to leave, while the nation continues to combat terrorism that has claimed 90,000 lives. Bach acknowledged Pakistan’s legitimate right to strengthen its defense against external threats.

Siddiqui also thanked Denmark for enacting laws imposing fines and imprisonment for desecration of religious scriptures and symbols, and extended an invitation to Bach and his committee to visit Pakistan.

During his visit, Siddiqui met Justice Muhammad Ahsan, the first Pakistani-origin judge of Denmark’s Supreme Court. He congratulated Justice Ahsan on his historic appointment, and was briefed on Denmark’s judicial system during a tour of the Supreme Court.