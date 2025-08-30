PM Shehbaz lands in China to Warm Red-Carpet Reception from officials

TIANJIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tianjin to participate in 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Chinese officials.

During his visit, scheduled from August 30 to September 4, the premier is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

The visit also includes attending a military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of China’s role in the Global Anti-Fascist War.

In addition to summit engagements, Prime Minister Sharif will hold discussions with prominent Chinese business leaders and corporate executives to explore trade, investment, and economic opportunities, while highlighting Pakistan’s stance on regional peace, connectivity, and development.