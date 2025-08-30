Latest

Pakistan, Sports

Pakistan Cricketers console Rashid Khan after elder brother’s death

By Staff Reporter
3:15 pm | Aug 30, 2025
Pakistan Cricketers Console Rashid Khan After Elder Brothers Death

SHARJAH – Pakistani cricket team players offered prayers and consoled Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan after sad demise of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari.

A clip circulating online shows Shaheen Shah Afridi praying with Rashid, while Fakhar Zaman also joined in expressing his support.

Rashid, who has three brothers, received heartfelt condolences from teammates and fellow cricketers. Afghanistan teammate Ibrahim Zadran posted on social media: “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan’s elder brother. An elder brother is like a father to the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My sincere condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.”

The heartwarming gesture shows strong bonds of friendship and respect that transcend rivalries on the cricket field.

Shaheen Afridi sets world record in ODI cricket

Staff Reporter

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now