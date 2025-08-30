Pakistan Cricketers console Rashid Khan after elder brother’s death

SHARJAH – Pakistani cricket team players offered prayers and consoled Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan after sad demise of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari.

A clip circulating online shows Shaheen Shah Afridi praying with Rashid, while Fakhar Zaman also joined in expressing his support.

Rashid, who has three brothers, received heartfelt condolences from teammates and fellow cricketers. Afghanistan teammate Ibrahim Zadran posted on social media: “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan’s elder brother. An elder brother is like a father to the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My sincere condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.”

The heartwarming gesture shows strong bonds of friendship and respect that transcend rivalries on the cricket field.