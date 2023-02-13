Cabinet approves deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers troops for PSL8 security

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition (PSL8) set to kick off tonight in Multan.
The approval for the summary was taken from the cabinet members through circulation. The governments of Punjab, Sindh and the administration of Islamabad had asked the ministry to deploy troops of the Pakistan armed forces for security as a significant number of foreign players are also part of the this season.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also written to the interior ministry, requesting for deployment of the troops.
Following the nod of cabinet, the army and Rangers will perform security duties along with the police and other tiered security personnel to ensure full protection to the PSL 8.
The Pakistani government has also granted a status of the state guests to members of all the participating teams while all the foreign dignitaries, commentators and production crew have been given the VIP status.
The popular sporting gala is also set to being with a colourful opening ceremony in the city of saints.
In the opener defending champions Lahore Qalandars begin their title defence against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday. The top players will inspire fans in a cordial atmosphere and cricket enthusiasts are expecting season eight to be more spectacular than ever before.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
