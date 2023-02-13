Cabinet approves deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers troops for PSL8 security

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition (PSL8) set to kick off tonight in Multan.

The approval for the summary was taken from the cabinet members through circulation. The governments of Punjab, Sindh and the administration of Islamabad had asked the ministry to deploy troops of the Pakistan armed forces for security as a significant number of foreign players are also part of the this season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also written to the interior ministry, requesting for deployment of the troops.

Following the nod of cabinet, the army and Rangers will perform security duties along with the police and other tiered security personnel to ensure full protection to the PSL 8.

The Pakistani government has also granted a status of the state guests to members of all the participating teams while all the foreign dignitaries, commentators and production crew have been given the VIP status.

The popular sporting gala is also set to being with a colourful opening ceremony in the city of saints.

In the opener defending champions Lahore Qalandars begin their title defence against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday. The top players will inspire fans in a cordial atmosphere and cricket enthusiasts are expecting season eight to be more spectacular than ever before.