Uzma Khan faces backlash over her latest video

Pakistani model Uzma Khan has returned to Instagram after a year or so. She left Instagram last year after she was caught and assaulted by the wife of a millionaire she was dating.
She now chooses to keep a low profile. It was reported later that she had married Usman Malik and reached a settlement with her attackers. She relocated to Dubai after the settlement.
A video of the Jawani Phir Nai Ani actress and her husband at an event went viral, in which they were seen celebrating with a Qawali performance while Malik showered money on her.
Clad in a blue embroidered dress, she proudly displayed her baby bump. Usman wore a black kurta and pants, dancing to the beats of the qawali. She had not publicly announced her pregnancy, but the video clearly revealed she was expecting.
The video sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some criticizing Uzma Khan for engaging in an extramarital affair, then marrying the man and having a child with him. This behaviour was compared by some to that of model Alizey Gabol, who married a man who was already married and is now expecting a child with him.
While some social media users criticised Khan for engaging in an extramarital affair and then marrying and having a child with her partner, others criticised Usman for displaying his wealth.
Earlier, Uzma Khan withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards who broke into Uzma’s home and beat her up.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.
The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.
In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
